Let's argue instead of judge

So, when Nadler says what he says, he is actually being honest about what the Democratic party increasingly means: If you don't submit to progressive ideology, you have no right to be operating in the public square.

Take what just happened on Amazon to Ryan Anderson's book, "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment." It was banned, without explanation. No used bookstores, no Kindle.

The truth is, Anderson's book is a love letter to humanity. It's compassionate, it's reasoned, it's chock-full of evidence and human testimony. It's the kind of book people need to read -- even those who will disagree with its central theses would benefit from exposure to its perspectives, even if it's just to argue with them. But with Amazon's action, it will be difficult for readers to find it and to make up their own minds.

Dr. Rachel Levine, who might be the number two at the Department of Health and Human Services, wouldn't answer a question from Sen. Rand Paul about whether government should intervene against parents' wishes when a child wants to change his gender. This seems like the sort of issue that needs to be discussed, so that, again, people can debate and make up their own minds. Instead, government is banishing such discussion, leaving it to the vituperative sphere of social media.