Liberalism, like the Wuhan virus, will never die

With cold and flu viruses, people develop symptoms after just five days. But to be extra safe, we're assuming the Wuhan virus can be transmitted for a full two weeks after contact.

After two weeks, you're either sick or the infection has passed through you with no symptoms.

Again: It's been three. Does social distancing work or doesn't it?

After four weeks of self-isolation, won't 90% of the country be Wuhan-free? Or are we in a sci-fi movie with a virus that can live forever without a host?

For the tiny percentage of the country not in self-isolation for the past three weeks, either because they are essential workers or because they are screw-offs, let's add them to the "vulnerable" list. Everyone take special precautions around doctors, nurses, grocery store employees and people who don't follow orders -- just as we do around the elderly and immunocompromised.

By May 1, even most of the slackers will have worked through the Wuhan. There haven't been any large gatherings for them to attend, and almost everyone else has been staying 6 feet away from them. They've had a month to infect one another and either live or die.