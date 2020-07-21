Life must not be devalued

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Hickson should be a household name. From best I can tell, he was a tender soul. He was living in a residential home when he contracted COVID-19. He was transferred to a hospital and was, by all indications -- including a recording of a conversation a doctor had with his wife -- not cherished as a patient with rights and dignity. His cognitive impairment and physical disability marked him, for at least that one doctor, below a quality of life worth fighting for.

It is a miserable story. Due to family rifts, his wife and the mother of his children no longer had any say about how he was treated. She had to be to be allowed to see him, had to plead for her seriously ill husband to be treated like a human being, deserving of love and care.

Hickson, a quadriplegic, died in the hospital after being withheld treatment for six days, in accordance with the decision of his court-appointed guardian.

And, oh, by the way, Michael Hickson was a black man. He didn't die on the streets, but in a hospital bed. And if we're concerned about the need for reform in law enforcement, we ought to be concerned about what's happening to our medical culture, too. Because there is a similar dehumanization that is taking place, and it's increasingly systematic.