March madness after all

An aspiring agent, Dawkins became a minor operator in the business of spotting rising stars, often in middle school or even before, and cultivating them and their families in order to grease, with shoe companies' money, the path of such prodigies to certain universities. These are schools whose basketball and other athletic programs have multi-year contracts paying them to wear Adidas (Kansas, $196 million), Nike (Ohio State, $252 million) or Under Armour (UCLA, $280 million) stuff.

This racket revolving around tall and talented adolescents is relationship roulette: Many relationships fail, either because the player's talent turns out to be insufficient, or because the player ditches one agent, who has gambled much time and money on him, for another agent. But one player who wins a giant contract is a jackpot that more than repays an agent's investment in a dozen failures.