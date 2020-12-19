'Misinformation' and the 2020 vote

The first problem was the question: "Do you think major internet companies went too far, were about right, or did not go far enough in trying to prevent the spread of false information about the election on their websites and apps?" The problem here was the phrase "false information." Were the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop "false information"? Certainly not the parts that were verified by some recipients and are currently the subject of a federal criminal investigation. So it is entirely reasonable to think that the big social media companies clamped down on accurate information in the Hunter Biden case.

Nevertheless, in response to Gallup's question, just 2% of Democrats said the social media companies went too far, while 66% of Republicans said they went too far. That is a huge, huge difference. On the other end, 60% of Democrats said the companies did not go far enough, while just 23% of Republicans said they did not go far enough.