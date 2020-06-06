Missed opportunities in D.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Disappointment" doesn't even begin to cover how I feel about the news lately. A man dies at the hands of police, and what could and should have been a righteous quest for justice broke out into destruction. What could have been a presidential prayer for wisdom, strength and protection became a profane misuse of a sacred text. What could have been a joyful moment in support of religious freedom devolved to a botched P.R. attempt.

This, needless to say, is a time of unrest. And one of the things that would seem to be bringing people together is the fact that black lives matter. May it be a steppingstone to a new appreciation that all lives matter, and that life is a precious gift. But when you take a look at the Black Lives Matter website, you read an agenda that isn't quite as unifying. There's a hostility to the nuclear family -- exactly the fundamental unit that I've been praying has been undergoing some healing during these pandemic times. The "about" page on the website uncovers a subversive agenda hiding behind euphemisms that somewhat brilliantly -- albeit dishonestly -- speak to our best intentions.