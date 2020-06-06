Missed opportunities in D.C.
0 comments

Missed opportunities in D.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kathryn Lopez

"Disappointment" doesn't even begin to cover how I feel about the news lately. A man dies at the hands of police, and what could and should have been a righteous quest for justice broke out into destruction. What could have been a presidential prayer for wisdom, strength and protection became a profane misuse of a sacred text. What could have been a joyful moment in support of religious freedom devolved to a botched P.R. attempt.

This, needless to say, is a time of unrest. And one of the things that would seem to be bringing people together is the fact that black lives matter. May it be a steppingstone to a new appreciation that all lives matter, and that life is a precious gift. But when you take a look at the Black Lives Matter website, you read an agenda that isn't quite as unifying. There's a hostility to the nuclear family -- exactly the fundamental unit that I've been praying has been undergoing some healing during these pandemic times. The "about" page on the website uncovers a subversive agenda hiding behind euphemisms that somewhat brilliantly -- albeit dishonestly -- speak to our best intentions.

And about the president's Bible photo-op: I can only hope they didn't think this one through in the White House. Scatter a peaceful crowd so the president could hold "a Bible" (not his, Donald Trump seemed to make clear) in front of historic St. John's Church, which was set fire to the night before. Where was the black preacher to read from the Psalms? Where was the prayer for divine assistance? Where was the quote from Martin Luther King Jr.? So many things could have been done to help make a step toward peace, but, no. It was clear from social media that some did see it as a statement about religious freedom, but the communication wasn't universally clear, to say the least.

Continuing with his awkward-at-best approach, the president went the next morning to one of my favorite spots in the nation's capital. Back when things were open to the public, I would often make a visit to the John Paul II Shrine to be reminded of the potential of the human person, created in the image and likeness of God. The exhibits there, thanks to the Knights of Columbus who run the shrine, speak to the fact that all lives matter. John Paul II fought for us to see this, traveled the world so people could hear this.

But when the president went there, originally to sign an executive order in support of religious freedom as international policy, the White House canceled the remarks that would have put it all in context. If you were watching live on C-SPAN, all you saw were the president and the first lady posing for pictures and looking at a statue outside the shrine. Only later did we see photos of them in prayer inside, and speaking to a nun.

The Catholic archbishop of Washington said it was "baffling" and "reprehensible" for a Catholic institution to host the president that day. The event had been planned in advance, and after a few days of setting up the place, it would have been a breach of protocol, to say the least, to somehow insist that morning that the president not come.

The White House should have canceled the visit for many reasons, including respect for the Knights of Columbus, whose commitment to the persecuted and the vulnerable of all colors and in all stages of life is a model for all of us.

If we truly believe that black lives matter and that all lives matter, we are going to have to consider what can unite us and quit being dishonest and bungling opportunities for healing. A deep breath. Actually opening a Bible to pray. These are called for. These would help.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News