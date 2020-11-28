Modern generation gap goes beyond age group

The answer is for another Election Day.

The Republicans, to be sure, made inroads among blacks and Hispanics in this month's election. This was the case especially in Florida, where Donald J. Trump took 47% of the Hispanic vote and where, in Dade County (Miami), his vote among Hispanics grew by 22 percentage points.

But the reason Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the president-elect may be the demographics the Democrats are counting on. An analysis of the 2020 vote by Tufts University's Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that three young voters out of five supported Biden -- a better performance for the Democratic nominee than Hillary Rodham Clinton achieved four years ago.

And where this really mattered was in the swing states.

Here in Pennsylvania, young voters accounted for about one-seventh of the total electorate and supported Biden by 23 percentage points, helping him to secure 20 vital electoral votes. In Arizona, young voters accounted for one-sixth of the electorate and supported Biden by 28 points -- about the same rates as youthful voters checked in for the former vice president in Michigan (29%). And in Georgia, young voters were about a fifth of the electorate, and they sided with Biden by 15 points.