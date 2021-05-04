Mom's love

Loving her one minute, hating her the next, you slammed doors and spewed defiance with a fury you didn’t really mean.

And all the while, she loved you just the same.

Years go by in a blur. Grown and married, your time belongs to your own family. Children and work hold your life captive. Your mother lives somewhere else, maybe in another state; too far to visit often.

You call her when you have a minute and she is right there, waiting to hear your every problem.

The most trivial detail of your mundane life brings an interested, “Oh, really?” from the woman who continues to worry about you and pray for you the same way she always has.

Your children grow up and move away. The house is empty. You have time, now, to think back — to remember how good it felt to be a child; to have someone hug you when you didn’t deserve it.

Someone to delight in the sound of your laughter. To listen to you cry and swallow your tears with a kiss.

Nobody else remembers your favorite toy, your first school play, the time you fell from the monkey bars and scared her half to death. No one you’ve ever known can sing a lullaby or tell a bedtime story with a smile in her voice the way your mother did.