November's outcome is as uncertain as ever

Some more: Will the proliferation of mail-in ballots help Biden the way it helped the Democratic congressional candidate Nathan McMurray late last month in a district around Buffalo, New York, where he received more primary mail-in votes than the Republican primary winner? How much voter fraud will there be? How much fraud will there be in claims of voter fraud?

And here is one dividing scholars of politics: Will the economy be a Trump asset or a Trump disadvantage?

Team Biden thinks the economy works to Biden's advantage, and is using another issue -- the president's response to the virus -- as a cudgel to argue that Trump lacks competence in economic matters. Here is what top Biden strategist Anita Dunn told me the other day:

"Joe Biden has (an economic) plan -- Trump has none. The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is illustrated in their approach to the pandemic and what we need to do to help families recover from the economic pain caused by Trump's catastrophic lack of preparedness and leadership during COVID-19. Joe Biden knows you can't bully a virus to go away, and that controlling the pandemic is the first step to economic recovery. Donald Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership on every measure."