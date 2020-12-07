Oh, Christmas tree!

Put up that Christmas tree. I know you’re thinking about letting it go this year. After all, the kids are grown now and the house only holds a person or two. "Why bother?" you ask yourself. You’ll be visiting their houses and enjoying their trees.

Digging through the attic/basement/closet for all those decorations. Rearranging the living room to accommodate that tired tree. Why go to all the work and mess?

I’ll tell you why. You NEED your Christmas tree. Now more than ever. It holds memories that will fill your heart with more warmth than any blazing fireplace. More tenderness than the softest whisper. And more joy than a heart can bear.

Your tree lays there in its trash bag or worn cardboard box, just waiting to be touched by familiar hands. Though not as sturdy as it once was — maybe a bit wobbly or bare in spots — it still embodies the magic of your family in its branches.

In a world shivering in cynicism and shallowness, you had your Christmas tree to remind you of all the things that mattered.

The paper chains and popcorn garlands that circled your tree told the story of sweet simplicity. The homemade ornaments your children made marked the passage of years more succinctly than any timepiece.