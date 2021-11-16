Years flew by on calendars marked, “Days left ‘til deer season”, right along with birthdays, doctors’ appointments, and national holidays. We settled into a pattern of wedded bliss that felt right on target.

When our daughter was born, however, I began to feel just a tad resentful of John’s yearly outdoor ritual. Time to himself: What was that? It had been months since I’d even been able to go to the bathroom without interruptions.

My life was an endless round of bottles, burping, and boredom interrupted only by deer season.

I packed his supplies with less enthusiasm, sending potato chips and cheap, chicken lunchmeat in plastic bags. I didn’t feel like sending a love note. I wanted to send a baby wipe with a more caustic message on it.

My tired scowl and our daughter’s wails of “DADDY” pierced the rear window of his departing truck; gravel flew like buckshot from the tires in his haste to find friendlier beasts.

Time changes marriages like the seasons change leaves. There were years when I resented his hunting, and years when I would have happily pushed his truck down the driveway — bare-handed — just to see him go away for a few days and leave me in peace.