On the day democracy wept

But of all the ironies of a date of infamy, this may be the greatest:

Lawmakers who for years could not bring themselves to work together, have lunch together, play Capitol gymnasium basketball together, instead huddled together in disbelief and in fear. Then they gathered together to confirm the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the next president.

It was the sort of moment that, in Great Britain during the World War II blitz, forged a sense of national unity as Londoners huddled together in Tube stations as the bombs exploded above ground.

That may affect lawmakers, but it may not have the same effect on the Trump loyalists, who very likely will take a different message from Wednesday's events. The dispersal of the rioters and the death of a woman in the confrontation have the perilous potential of becoming a rallying cry for rioters.

"Americans are better than this," said Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. "Americans aren't nihilists. Americans aren't arsonists. Americans aren't French revolutionaries taking to the barricades."

Immediately a debate broke out about the causes of the divisions that prompted the transformation of the pro-Trump demonstration into a riot. The very targets of the Capitol violence have themselves been unable to breach those divisions.