On the 'information superhighway,' stupid travels as fast as smart

A cheap shot? Maybe so. After all, people in my line of work have been receiving semi-literate screeds up to and including death threats via snail mail since forever. What's different, in my experience, is the (pardon me) viral spread of mis- and disinformation not only made possible but actively encouraged by various malicious actors, foreign and domestic.

For all the immense good it's done -- and I could scarcely produce a column without it -- the internet has also fostered ignorance and delusion on a planetary scale. Probably the most mordant dissection of this phenomenon is my pal (and Esquire political blogger) Charles P. Pierce's 2009 book "Idiot America: How Stupidity Became a Virtue in the Land of the Free."

Pierce unveils what he calls the "three great premises" of the internet age: "Any theory is valid if it sells books, soaks up ratings, or otherwise moves units"; "Anything can be true if someone says it loudly enough"; and "Fact is that which enough people believe. Truth is determined by how fervently they believe it."

To his credit, Al Gore has also written a book on a similar theme, called "The Assault on Reason: Our Information Ecosystem, From the Age of Print to the Age of Trump." Charlie Pierce is a whole lot funnier.