One picture tells the 1988 political story

In a long-forgotten 1984 essay in The Brookings Review, the distinguished political scientist James A. Reichley wrote that white evangelical Protestants traditionally split along regional lines, with those in the South being strongly Democratic while those in the rural Northeast and Midwest and in Southern California leaned Republican. These voters, comforted by Jimmy Carter's identity as a white evangelical Protestant himself, voted Democratic in 1976 but by 1978 were sufficiently alienated by the 39th president's views on abortion, school prayer and gay rights that they began their long slide toward the Republican Party, a movement accelerated in 1979 with the formation of the Moral Majority. Indeed, Jerry Falwell said he would mobilize religious conservatives for Ronald Reagan "even if he has the devil running with him." In the 1980 election, these voters sided with Reagan over Carter by a margin of nearly 2-to-1.

By the old thinking — the thinking that animated so many political commentators five years ago — these voters would be repelled by a thrice-married libertine who spoke in vulgar terms of sexual conquests, didn't go to church and consorted with porn stars. But they stuck with a ticket that had religious conservative Mike Pence and, as Falwell might have put it, "the devil running with him" in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, when about four-fifths of them voted for the Trump ticket.