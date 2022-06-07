Some things make me crazy. Not big things; I can handle a crisis. But little annoyances are what will finally kill me.

John and I are at a restaurant. The server brings our drinks and stands ready for our food order. I smile patiently and wait for her to pull an order pad from her black, food-speckled apron.

She stands tall and proud, as if waiting to hear an archaic word at a spelling bee. Her hands remain at her sides and tap out a ‘come on, people’ cadence against her leg.

After a few seconds, I realize she’s not going to write my order down. No siree. She’s going to listen and remember. Oh. How I hate this.

Somehow, the interaction between the eater and the server has turned into a power play to see who is best at their job. I feel pressured to articulate my order as carefully as possible, because I have no idea how well this person can retain information.

She smiles a practiced smile, knowing I don’t want to just TELL her my order. I want to DICTATE my order. And she’s not gonna let me. This moment can’t last forever…other people are hungry, too. It’s my move.

My finger points to a glossy photo in the menu, and I begin ordering. But this is not ORDER talk. This is ‘please listen carefully; I will speak slowly and look to you for a nod of retention’ talk. It’s not as if I assume she is not capable of remembering protein, side, and salad words. There are just so many variables, and I want my variables to arrive the way I want them.

As my litany continues, ‘medium-well, no sour cream, salad dressing on the side’, I begin to feel as though I’m asking for too much personalization. Am I being too picky? Should I just say, ‘Number 3’ and eat whatever comes? Does this server hate me for being so needy?

She is nodding now, as if I’m telling her the story of Uncle Jim’s lumbago woes. She’s heard it before and she can’t wait for it to end. But I’m sure she has already forgotten what vegetable I’ve asked for.

When I reach the end of my slightly whiny order, I don’t dare repeat myself; that would be rude and condescending. And for some reason, I don’t want to hurt her feelings. She has it all in her ears now, traveling to her memory center.

Then the server looks to John. Oh, no. Different things to remember. My order will be covered by his. I don’t know how much room she has in there for more food talk. I should have gone after him.

John announces his selections in the slow cadence that accompanies all his communication. I want to reach over and grab his menu, shout “Hurry up, before she forgets!”, and shoo our server toward a computer that will make our order visible.

It’s finished. Our server smiles triumphantly; she knows we’re worried and she loves it. Off she saunters, stopping to grab an empty glass from a nearby table.

My eyes follow her to the computer. I pray she won’t stop to chit-chat with anyone or — god forbid — try to memorize another order. Mine is in her brain, and I won’t relax until it’s out of there and in the kitchen.

When she returns, many minutes later, she slings our hash and demands we check to see that ‘it’s all looking good.’ I scan my plate, hoping for a mistake to justify my conviction that orders should be written down. It all looks okay. I smile and she knows she’s won.

But she should’ve just written it down.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

