Other presidents have risen above their differences

Indeed, the peaceful transfer of power was a tradition that began in 1801, when John Adams gave way to his rival, Thomas Jefferson. Over the years there were bumps on the transition road, but no swerves off that road, until now.

In 1933, President Herbert Hoover tried to enlist his successor, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in his efforts to fight the Great Depression, but the New York governor did not want to be pulled into the Hoover universe and did not want to be tied by his predecessor's policies. "It's not my baby," he said. The two met in the White House the day before the inauguration, which in those days was March 4, and Hoover asked his successor to support him in closing the nation's banks. "Like hell I will!" Roosevelt replied, adding, "If you haven't the guts to do it yourself, I'll wait until I'm president to do it." The 31st president didn't, and the 32nd did.

Twenty years later, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower swung by the White House but did not join Harry Truman for coffee on Inauguration Day. Instead, he waited in the car for the president to join him for the ride to the Capitol. Not that Eisenhower relished that 16-block drive. He said he wondered "if I can stand sitting next to that guy."

Even so, the transition in both cases was basically smooth.