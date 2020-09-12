Our current center-right mood is not so different that 1976

"(E)ven though liberalism has been on the rise among Democrats," the Gallup analysts said, "it is not yet the clear majority position, perhaps leading to the strong intraparty clashes seen over the past year on the Democratic debate stages and throughout social media, as Democrats try to come together around a standard-bearer for 2020."

Now we know the identity of that standard-bearer. He's Joe Biden, who at heart is a moderate and who, in his early days, was a crusader against Washington, D.C. In his 1972 campaign, he was a county councilman and an outsider, running against an establishment politician, Republican Sen. J. Caleb Boggs, a pleasant fellow known mostly for supporting environmental legislation.

In his youth, Biden was a rebel -- much the way Jerry Ford had been. Long before he became the ultimate Washington insider -- 36 years in the capital! -- he was outside power looking in, and ran in his first presidential campaign, in the 1988 election cycle, as a mooshy moderate struggling to define his political profile. Republicans look at his efforts to unite the Democrats and say he is embracing, figuratively and literally, the left wing of his party, and they are not wrong to see him move on health care, taxes and the environment. But how would he govern from the White House?