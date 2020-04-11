Passover's social justice message resonates through the ages

At Tree of Life, Roosevelt noted how the congregants sang "America" with unusual gusto, so much so that, as he put it, "it touched me to the quick," because, he explained, "this is the great country where we should all stand in the fullest brotherhood."

And then the former chief executive launched into a critique of the early 20th-century economy that is evocative of our 21st-century national life, and he did it in language that even the two great populists of our own time -- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont of the Democratic socialist left, and President Donald J. Trump on the Republican right -- would dare not employ:

"This great republic will fall if we permit great masses of our public citizens to be ground under the heel of oppressors. We are fighting today precisely as Lincoln did 52 years ago. We are fighting for a freedom of our oppressed working class."

Today, when Tree of Life has a special symbolism in this community and around the globe, and when the wealth gap is a theme of our politics, Roosevelt's speech has unusual authority, amplified by his identification with Passover, the Jews' flight from oppression, their exile in the wilderness, and their final arrival in Canaan.