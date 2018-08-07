Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Editor,

Yesterday evening upon returning to the car in the Lowe's parking lot I noticed a slip of paper neatly folded and tucked into the door jam. It reads as follows:

'In God We Trust' Dear Vietnam Vet: Thank You for your service. My family and I appreciate your sacrifices.'

Notes such as this and the many 'Thank you for your service' comments that have been made to me reinforces my feelings that patriotism is not dead.

Thank you,

Kenneth Kluver

Farmington

