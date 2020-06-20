Polls don't predict winners, but they do highlight issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If there is one golden rule that political professionals of all stripes, parties and ideologies embrace, it is that the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day. It actually is possible to put a precise time on the moment when any lingering doubts about the utility of this rule were swept away. It was 10:53 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. That's when Donald J. Trump was awarded Florida's 29 electoral votes and his path to the White House became clear and, as it turned out, unimpeded.

So no, the polls cannot tell you who will win the November election. And you don't need public-opinion polls to know that the principal question in the 2020 election won't be whether former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. deserves to be president, but whether Trump deserves a second term, and a second chance.

But if there is some value in examining polls in late June, it is to shine light on the issues on which the two men will stage their campaigns, and how the voters break on those issues. And in that regard, already there are strong, possibly immutable signals.