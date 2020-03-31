Prayers in isolation

Once we got on the Zaandam, we stopped in Quebec City, which had me tripping over the graves of saints I had encountered at a conference not so long ago on the rich Catholic faith of the Americas, the fruits of missionary labors. Quebec City is like nothing I've ever experienced outside of Europe. I don't know how devout it remains, but it is certainly impossible to miss its Christian heritage.

Anyway, as all of these memories flooded in, I prayed that for the people on the Zaandam now. I thought of the long-suffering staff on the boat -- they are some of the hardest, most self-sacrificial workers on those boats, devoted to their families, living in what are far from luxurious sleeping quarters during these months-long assignments.

This is all to say: This time, for so many of us, having to "shelter in place," which means a severe isolation for some, really ought to be a time for reflection about who we are and who we want to be. Are we self-pitying in our inability to have things the way we like? Or are we growing in gratitude for the blessings we've had and have in our lives? Are we reaching out to others, taking all the precautions called for, or are we turning inward? And if we are people who believe in something more, what are we doing about that? Are we getting to know God better and what He wants for us? Because when this crisis passes, we want to be living differently, don't we? As people renewed in hope and gratitude for the gift of life?