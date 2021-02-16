President's Day salutes America's remarkable leaders

Today we are aware that a dozen American presidents owned slaves, and there is no excusing slavery. It is hard to put a "but" after that, and I don't propose to do so. Perhaps we condemn slavery for the crime against humanity it was and yet remember Washington for his participation in slavery -- and also for his stewardship of the Revolutionary army and the selfless example he set as the first president; Thomas Jefferson for celebrating liberty if not exactly practicing it; Madison for his vision as a constitutional thinker; and Grant for defeating the Confederacy and for his remark, in his memoir, about Robert E. Lee and his Southern warriors: "I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the downfall of a foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse."