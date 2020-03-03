Presidents' reputations are products of our time, not theirs

Donald Trump faces a far more formidable foe than whomever the Democrats nominate to face him in his reelection campaign.

His danger: History is written by academics and intellectuals, a group that, at least today, largely reviles the president, and deplores the disruptions that he has sent coursing through the country and the global betrayals of long-term American interests they believe he has prosecuted. Trump is in for a rough time, with scathing assessments from historians who will pillory him for his coarseness, his penchant for divisive discourse and his status as one of only three presidents branded with the black mark of impeachment.

That's in the short term -- say, the next two decades. Then everything could change.

Trump is the first president since John F. Kennedy not to lean repeatedly on Harry Truman, who left office with low approval ratings and with the disdain of the commentariat and the academy. That's one of the mysteries of the Trump presidency. Today Truman is a national hero, and now that his presidential library here is closed for a major expansion and renovation, Kurt Graham, the library's director, speaks with a straight face about a phenomenon he calls "Tru-mania."