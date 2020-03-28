Protecting democracy from infection

The COVID-19 pandemic is altering many dimensions of our national life: economic, social, political. But it cannot be allowed to infect the health of our democracy or weaken the ability of every American to cast a ballot in November.

Fortunately, there is still enough time -- barely -- to prepare for the fall elections. Now that Congress has completed an economic recovery package, it should turn immediately to the challenge of maximizing political participation in the middle of a national crisis.

A good place to start is legislation introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar, which would guarantee the right of every American to vote by mail and help states cover the costs of that change. "Without federal action, Americans might have to choose between casting a ballot and protecting their health," the two Democrats write in the Washington Post. "That's wrong, and we must take swift action to address the problem."

The recovery package contains a small down payment -- $400 million -- to help the states, but that's not nearly enough. And the legislation fails to mandate a national mail-in process -- a critical mistake. The cost of inaction is graphically clear. Ohio's primary was postponed at the last minute by Gov. Mike DeWine. In other states that did vote, conditions were often confused and chaotic.