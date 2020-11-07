Questions remain as election provides few clear answers

PITTSBURGH -- Here in the capital of indecision -- where even before the polling stations closed Tuesday it seemed possible, even likely, that agitation would mix with litigation -- the way forward for America is, as it is everywhere else, muddled. Only here it is more so.

Even after 160 million people voted -- a figure that is about a fifth of the population of the entire world when the Constitution was written -- many questions remain unanswered, many aspects of our public life are unsettled, many political matters are unresolved, many aspects of our social and cultural lives are uncertain.

Much of the attention of the past several days has been on the scoreboard; that is natural in a contest where there can be only one winner, though many losers. It is the natural state of things given the fact that the resolution of that question has so many vital implications.

But there are other matters that the election promoted and that cannot be avoided. Here, to add to your postelection perplexity, are some of them:

-- Have Americans become too impatient in insisting on a near-instant, premidnight resolution to a presidential campaign that lasted for months?