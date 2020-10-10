Reality is finally winning

"No president in the history of our Republic has been as disorienting as Donald Trump. His goal, even before he became president, was far more ambitious than to tell mere lies. It was to annihilate the distinction between truth and falsity, to make sure that we no longer share facts in common, to overwhelm people with misinformation and disinformation ... [But] If there are no knowable truths to appeal to, no common set of facts we can agree on, no shared reality that binds us together, then everything is up for grabs. Justice is impossible to achieve. Might makes right."

Here's just a small sample of how Trump has shattered our shared reality: He said his tax bill would pay for itself, when in fact, it has exploded the deficit. He says immigrants drain the economy and cause crime, when in fact, they boost economic growth and are more law-abiding than native-born Americans. He says Russia did not try to help him win the last election, when in fact, his entire intelligence apparatus agrees that Moscow did interfere -- and is doing so again. He says the horrific fires incinerating the West are caused by poor forest management, when in fact, most reputable scientists cite climate change as a major cause.