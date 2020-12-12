Remembering Big Red

But I digress.

Along with tennis balls, one of the red dog's favorite things was swimming madly after diving ducks. Couldn't get enough of it. As soon as he'd get close, they'd disappear underwater, prompting him to raise his head to search for them. This, of course, resulted in Red himself vanishing under the surface until he'd emerge, sputtering, to continue his pursuit. Needless to say, he never captured a single bird.

Now in really bad weather, I was in charge of Big Red's daily outing. So there we were, down by the Arkansas River one frigid January afternoon, with the duck ponds frozen over and loose ice floating in the current.

Naturally, Red figured it was a perfect day for duck-chasing. So he plunged down a steep bank and jumped into the current. After maybe 10 minutes, he was ready to quit, except the bank was too steep and icy to climb. He kept sliding back into the water. After three or four tries, I could see he was getting worn out. No luck persuading him to swim to a spot where the slope was gentler.

What was a long-retired lifeguard to do? So into the river I went, grabbing Red's collar and hauling him downstream. It was maybe 22 degrees, with a strong north wind. It was also about a half-mile walk back to the car, and I was shivering and cursing the big, dumb brute every step of the way.