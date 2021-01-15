Remove Josh Hawley

Editor,

This is in response to the letter Commend Josh Hawley... He will never be re-elected or elected into ANY Missouri office in the future because we the citizens of this great state will see to that. Never have I been so ashamed of the representation of our state than when I saw him raising his fist in unity and encouragement to the same people who were beating our law enforcement officers literally to death.

Do you not understand that they beat Officer Brian Sicknick to death with a fire extinguisher? He was doing his job protecting our United States Capitol. Would any of you put your life on the line the way he did that night against too many Trumpublicans to even correctly count? Imagine someone coming to your place of employment and smashing you with a fire extinguisher as others watched; not helping you, but cheering them on! Shame on all of you who don’t value our law enforcement.