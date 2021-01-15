Remove Josh Hawley

Editor,
This is in response to the letter Commend Josh Hawley... He will never be re-elected or elected into ANY Missouri office in the future because we the citizens of this great state will see to that. Never have I been so ashamed of the representation of our state than when I saw him raising his fist in unity and encouragement to the same people who were beating our law enforcement officers literally to death.
Do you not understand that they beat Officer Brian Sicknick to death with a fire extinguisher? He was doing his job protecting our United States Capitol. Would any of you put your life on the line the way he did that night against too many Trumpublicans to even correctly count? Imagine someone coming to your place of employment and smashing you with a fire extinguisher as others watched; not helping you, but cheering them on! Shame on all of you who don’t value our law enforcement.
Do you want to live in a chaotic world that resembles what you watched online or on television from the comfort of your warm home? We need to FORGET the politics people. Republicans and Democrats have always disagreed but they still managed to shake hands at the end of the day and appreciate one another. We cannot live in a lawless society people!! Stop drinking the Trump kool-aide and support your local law enforcement!! They and only they, can keep you safe! Sheriff Dan Bullock has protected all of us for over 30 years. We my friends, are spoiled!! The thought of what I saw in DC happening here made me sick and made me cry! Let’s get back to what we are known for here in St. Francois County - Let’s love our neighbor!! Let’s appreciate our law enforcement!! God Bless You and keep you safe!