September song

Step outside on a late September afternoon and you hear the sounds of a million voices singing about life. It is at once raucous and soothing; rhythmic and staccato. Close your eyes and feel the electricity that surges through the air in a music as primal as any noise on earth.

The music starts gently; a burring sound that tickles the ears… then, low and guttural, like a groan from deep inside.

It comes from everywhere — the trees, the grass, the fenceposts and the weedy ditches. Spin around and you will hear it at every turn. Metered crackles jitter along the balmy, thick air. Which is the original vibration and which is the echo?

Your ears take in the song of the cicadas and the notes thrum though your body like the rings made from a rock skipping over water. The melody they choose for their chorus is a see-saw of complementary tones that are both urgent and lazy. Some are constant. Some undulate and sway through the air in ever-changing timbre.

Feel the progression as you listen. It begins softly; a gnawing whisper that hints at its intent. The noise builds, grows, scratch upon scratch, until you feel as if the only sounds in the world are right here. Right now.