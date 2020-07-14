Serious candidate or not, Kanye raises important ideas

I don't know if Kanye West is serious about running for president, and I wouldn't actually vote for him. But some of what he's saying is a good nudge for cultural reflection. What is the best use of freedom? Who are we, truly?

Talk of humility is typically anathema in politics. It's certainly not the way of the man currently occupying the White House, nor is it Kanye's specialty. But now is the time for more than a little of it.

Why is it that the Little Sisters of the Poor weren't even a major news story as they won in court again? To many, the idea that there are people of integrity who would give all to serve God is foreign and implausible. The group's years in the courts haven't been about birth control, but the Beatitudes. "Let them Serve" was the slogan surrounding their Becket Fund for Religious Liberty litigation and education campaign.

I'm not sure about some of what Kanye West has to say when he gets talking, but on serving God, he's getting to some of the best of America -- the best of life itself. If he got rapping about the Little Sisters of the Poor, he might talk about love, joy and freedom in the humility of obedience to the Creator. And if we took the words seriously, we might just receive the kind of renewal we seriously need.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living." She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com

