Show or not, there must be a trial

Next morning, we reported to the university hospital for our COVID-19 vaccinations. A huge relief, if you haven't had yours.

As I say, pretty much a perfect 24 hours.

If he'd just stay put, Trump could cheat at golf and squat on his golden toilet for the rest of his life as far as I'm concerned. But you know he can't live without publicity. Absent the crowd, Trump doesn't exist. This is a guy who used to call New York tabloids impersonating his own press agent to brag about the starlets he was scoring with.

Publicity and conflict, that is. Without enemies, Trump is nothing. Life to him is a zero-sum game. If he isn't humiliating somebody, then he must be a loser. And that way, as his niece Mary Trump has written, lies psychological dissolution. Being him must be hell these days.

Nevertheless, try him the Senate must, regardless of the odds of conviction. To do otherwise would be to wave off the most consequential crime against American democracy since the Civil War. That it was incompetently conceived and poorly executed can't disguise the essence of it: an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government by force.