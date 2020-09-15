Stop. Look. Listen

More sentence starters have littered our language; the variants are sometimes regional and often common to families.

“YA KNOW” is big where I come from. If somebody says YA KNOW, you know to lean back against the tailgate of the truck and get ready for some down home recollections.

“YA KNOW…I used to climb trees all the time when I was a kid. We’d find one that had a lower limb we could reach and just start right up.”

YA KNOW is also a go-to for anyone feeling compelled to share advice.

“YA KNOW…if I was you, I’d think twice about getting your eyebrows waxed. It’s really painful.”

“I TELL YOU WHAT” is big in the South; the first time I heard it I was in junior high. Stacy Bates, who’d moved here from Alabama, began nearly every conversation we shared with “I TELL YOU WHAT.”.

I hadn’t asked “WHAT”, and I was mesmerized.

Old gangster movies pepper their dialog with lots of “SEE HERE” s in the beginning and “SEE”s throughout the following threats. It was as if they were daring the listener to visualize how they were gonna pulverize them.