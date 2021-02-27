Take a half loaf

So administration officials should follow a carefully measured strategy on two fronts. Legislatively, they should be prepared to accept a bill that puts off the larger issue while conferring legal status on at least three critical groups: youngsters who were brought here as children; survivors of natural disasters in 10 countries; and workers -- such as farmhands and health aides -- who are essential to the economy.

Biden's aides have already been signaling that the new president is willing to split his proposal apart and accept a first step. "He was in the Senate for 36 years, and he's the first to tell you the legislative process can look different on the other end of where it starts," one White House official told reporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concedes that some lawmakers "want to do piecemeal, and that may be a good approach."

In terms of executive action, Team Biden should steadily improve its ability to consider and process applicants, including asylum-seekers who show up at the Southern border. But it has to avoid sending signals that trigger a wholesale influx of migrants to swamp the system, while providing potent ammunition to their political enemies.