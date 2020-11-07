Team Supreme Court may not get a shot off at 2020 election

Unless my Election Day expectations are badly mistaken, we're going to hear a lot less from the U.S. Supreme Court in coming weeks than many anticipate, because the presidential election won't be close enough to steal. If I'm wrong, the nation is in for a spectacle of legalistic casuistry, pettifoggery and intellectual dishonesty like something out of Kafka's "The Trial."

My own favorite literary portrayal of the judiciary, however, occurs in Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels," in which our hero explains his native country's legal system to Master Houyhnhnm, a philosophical talking horse who has never encountered a Yahoo capable of reason.

"I said, 'There was a society of men among us, bred up from their youth in the art of proving, by words multiplied for the purpose, that white is black, and black is white, according as they are paid. To this society all the rest of the people are slaves.'"