The arguments they should be a-changin'

And aren't we all vulnerable now? The worldwide pandemic puts everything in a new perspective -- or at least it should. You don't have to agree with me, obviously, but can we take some of this time to reflect on some important subjects? What is life? What is its value? Why do we make sacrifices for others, and why are we sometimes thoughtlessly selfish?

In his concession speech, Lipinski ran with the idea of a new reality: "Right now, everyone in our country, and many other countries, are vulnerable in a way that we never imagined as we face the coronavirus pandemic. We are a very polarized nation where people are often looking for ways to cause more division, but it is time for us to realize that we are all in this fight together. This is a threat that can only be defeated by all of us listening to and following guidance from health care experts and caring for the good of our neighbors ... Now is the time for common sense and solidarity, and we can minimize the suffering from this pandemic."

I find myself somewhat stunned about a lot of things these days, and among them is the fact that so many of us, regardless of our party affiliations, ideological loyalties or other convictions of a more enduring sort, are joined in common cause in defense of human life.