The crazy in the Oval Office

The scary part is that it's always impossible to guess what schemes a crazy person will dream up next. No rationally competent observer, regardless of how imaginative and insightful, can ever keep up. So there's simply no telling what wild spectacles the nation will be forced to endure before Joe Biden gets sworn in as president come Jan. 20.

The malignant narcissist in the White House can no more prevent that than he can command the tides. When even as rapt a soothsayer as televangelist Pat Robertson says it's time for Donald Trump to give up, you know it's over.

Given to pondering scripture the way others do horoscopes, Robertson once told "700 Club" viewers that God assured him that Trump would win reelection. Now he describes the man in the Oval Office as "very erratic ... he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line."

Trouble is, Robertson continued, "with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth."