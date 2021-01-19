In syllables that rose and fell like a teeter-totter, she reconstructed her entire morning, beginning with her every movement and ending with the consequences of a misstep or a shove. Fingers were pointed. Names were named. Objects were blamed.

“That stupid gravel road!” she’d say. Or, “I hate bees!” Even, “My sweat made me slip.” But whatever the cause, the crying chair was the place to tell the tale. I listened and tried not to smile at the more hysterical stories, surreptitiously scanning her face and arms and legs for any real emergencies.

By the time she finished, her eyes were drier. Her face had paled from its sun-soaked blush. Now it was time to do the doctoring. She steeled herself for the soapy washcloth by grabbing the edges of the crying chair’s seat, hiking up bony shoulders, and lifting her bent legs up onto tippy-toes against the top step.

If she felt brave, she watched while I cleaned the wound. Her mouth made hissing noises through baby teeth with each dab. Sometimes she yelled at me to stop, but we both knew I wouldn’t until I was finished. In moments, it was over and antibiotic cream was applied.