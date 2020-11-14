The election lawsuit Trump should win

That's where things stood as the presidential election approached. Then a number of Democratic groups filed a lawsuit against the secretary of state. The groups said the pandemic required that the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots be extended. The case went to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, which has a 5-to-2 Democratic majority. On Sept. 17, the court threw out the legislature's deadline for ballots and created a new one: 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, three days after Election Day. The justices just made it up.

They did not claim that the existing law was unclear. "We are not asked to interpret the statutory language establishing the received-by deadline for mail-in ballots," the majority justices wrote. "Indeed there is no ambiguity regarding the deadline set by the General Assembly."

Nor did they claim that the existing law was unconstitutional. "We are not asked to declare the language facially unconstitutional as there is nothing constitutionally infirm about a deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day for the receipt of ballots," the justices added. Instead, the justices claimed that an "extraordinary situation" existed. They repeated a lot of the fretting Democrats engaged in earlier this year about the post office. And then they declared coronavirus a "natural disaster," threw out the law, and wrote a new one.