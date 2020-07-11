The fickle five percent holds the key

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It all comes down to the Fickle Five Percent.

Donald Trump received only 46% of the vote in 2016, and now faces a big problem: In the average of all national polls, his share against Democrat Joe Biden remains stuck at 41%. That means that about 5% of the voters who supported him four years ago have soured on the president, and they represent the difference between another slim victory or a scalding defeat.

Trump had hoped that a vibrant economy would win over the Fickle Five, but right now, the national mood is dreadful. In the latest Pew poll, a stunning 87% say they are dissatisfied with the country's direction, with only 12% calling themselves satisfied.

That deep pessimism has caused a drastic shift in Trump's strategy. Instead of boasting about his successes, he's blaming the Democrats and their allies for his failures. His core theme is grievance, not greatness; turmoil, not triumph. It's not morning in Trump's America, it's midnight -- and getting darker.