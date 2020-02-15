The fresh and the tired

Voters have always preferred executive to legislative experience in picking presidents; even Donald Trump, as head of a major corporation, could claim he had run something. Kennedy was a sitting senator, of course, but his political pitch focused on his war experience, symbolized by the PT-109: the torpedo boat he commanded that was sunk by the Japanese.

Obama was also a senator, but only in his first term, and he announced his candidacy on the steps of the statehouse in Springfield, Illinois, rather than Washington. Buttigieg, too, centers his narrative far outside the capital, from running a city in the heartland to serving as a soldier in Afghanistan.

If you think freshness and vitality don't matter, remember the Democrats who have lost the presidency since Kennedy. Three of them -- Hubert Humphrey in 1968, Walter Mondale in 1984, Al Gore in 2000 -- had been vice president, and were weighed down by the sins and scars of the leaders they'd served. Hillary Clinton staggered while shouldering the baggage of two former presidents, Bill and Barack.

Then there's ideology. All four winners were pragmatic moderates, and on election night in New Hampshire, Buttigieg called for an "inclusive" Democratic Party that rejects the "ideological purity" represented by Sanders and a left-wing faction that has won many party nominations, but never elected a president.