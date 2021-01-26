The jigsaw puzzle. Yay.

Since we’re stuck indoors together right now, John and I know our marriage will be tested. We can’t go anywhere except the grocery store, we are bored, and our two bodies are sharing way too much mutual space.

In an effort to keep ourselves from day after day of petty, annoying conversations that mainly focus on the news, when the mailman is going to be here, and what to have for supper, I decided to buy a jigsaw puzzle.

I ordered a 1000-piece one — a collage of vintage board games. When it arrived (from the mailman; we’d been waiting and discussing his route time, as usual), we sat and gazed at it for a while.

“Think we can do it?” John asked.

“We WILL do it,” I replied. We would sit at the table with eyes down and mouths closed and look at cardboard shapes. It would be more interesting than talking.

John volunteered to get all the pieces out. He started immediately; he picked up each piece, stared at the design, and plunked it onto the table.

I watched TV. Every second, I heard the PLUNK of a piece. I turned the TV up.

After about five minutes, John began announcing each piece of the puzzle as he picked it up. He broadcast his discoveries to me.