The most wonderful time of the year

After several long, sigh-filled days, my husband returned with an empty cooler and full-of-himself stories. I hung on his every word, memorizing the progression of his footsteps as he stalked his prey. Whether he bagged a deer or not, he was my hero.

The years shot by. As romantic love waned and married love took its place, I was not as heartbroken when hunting season took my husband out of my sight for a few weekends.

His cooler isn’t as full now. Most of his rations are made by Little Debbie or The Colonel. I still send a few special goodies—important things. I pour a few of his blood pressure pills into a sandwich bag, toss in an extra roll of TP, and—in in an exercise in futility—add his toothbrush to the pile.

While John stuffs his backpack with deer calls, deer scent, and insect repellant, he tries to tell me when he might be home:

“…it all depends on whether I get a deer and when I make the shot and if I have to drag it very far...blahblahblah…”