Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, put it bluntly on Fox News: "The notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie, and people need to understand that. We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, and that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024."

Republican apologists for more restrictive election laws are telling yet another lie. Faith in the system has been eroded by falsehoods, not facts. And Cheney is right, restoring that faith doesn't require altering election laws, it requires that Republicans defend the system, not demean it.

The facts are clear: In 2020, the electoral system worked extremely well. And it worked for both parties. In the face of a perilous pandemic, 66.7% of eligible citizens cast votes -- the highest percentage in 120 years! Trump lost, but his total of 74 million votes topped the record set by Barack Obama in 2008 by 5 million votes.

Moreover, all of the Republican complaints about fraud totally ignore the fact that GOP candidates did very well in down-ballot races. Republicans captured 15 House seats held by Democrats and now trail by the narrowest of margins, 222 to 213. How could Republicans possibly win all those seats if the process was rigged?