The perils of ideology

I was in New York on that September 11, 19 years ago. The darkness that descended that day and the hope that rose from it are indelible parts of everyone who lived through the attacks, especially, of course, those who lost family or friends that day. The tragedy and the lessons we learned from it could come in handy at this difficult time in our nation's history.

The coronavirus pandemic could help us remember our gifts and strive to live with renewed priorities, gratitude and zeal for life. Instead, we see a country in flames in more ways than one. Let it serve as a warning. We have lost our sense of national priorities.

The most important job in the country isn't the presidency. It's the often-hidden work of parents in homes, trying their best to live and teach virtue. We should be doing whatever we can to support those parents, especially the single or low-income ones.

I recently visited some old haunts on Capitol Hill in D.C., where I noticed all the lawn signs. They were mostly variations of Black Lives Matter. And they absolutely do. But what does that mean, practically speaking? Do these signs represent "virtue signaling," or a fundamental shift in the way our nation thinks of some of its citizens?