The picture behind Biden

Before his swearing-in as president, Joe Biden attended Catholic Mass. At his inauguration, the invocation was delivered by the Rev. Leo O'Donovan, a Jesuit priest. Later, as Biden placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, he made the sign of the cross. When he sat at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time, a picture of Biden greeting Pope Francis was clearly and deliberately visible right behind him.

These are all strong statements about Biden's faith and focus. Out of 46 presidents, he is only the second Catholic -- a full 60 years after John F. Kennedy became the first -- and he has to rank as one of the most openly devout chief executives we've ever had. That piety provides a direct contrast to Biden's predecessor, who hardly ever attended church, married three times and boasted about his predatory sexual escapades and business practices.

More importantly, Biden is a progressive, social-justice Catholic. He summed up his guiding philosophy during a eulogy for George Floyd: "Faith without works is dead."

As Sister Carol Keehan, the former head of the Catholic Health Association, told NPR: "He's very clear about justice. When Joe Biden talks about faith, he talks very much about things like the Gospel of Matthew: 'What you've done to the least of my brothers, you've done to me.'"