The poetry of election eve in Wisconsin

There are very few undecided voters here -- the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin at Madison puts the figure at 3 percentage points -- but many uncertainties:

Will the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent civic unrest in Kenosha add urgency to the Biden campaign or fortify the voters who respond to Trump's law-and-order entreaties? What will be the effect of early in-person voting, which began Oct. 20 and which, in one of the ironies of the season, has produced long lines -- though one of the rationales was to minimize the dangers of spreading the virus in crowded polling places. What was the yield of the efforts of the advocacy group Opportunity Wisconsin, which set out to convert Trump voters to the Biden camp?

And this: Will Black voters who did not rally to the Clinton campaign, especially in Milwaukee, flood the polls for Biden? Turnout in Milwaukee, where Blacks compose 37.6% of the population, fell by about 41,000 votes between 2012, the last time Barack Obama was on the ballot, and 2016. That may be the decisive factor in a state that Trump won by 22,748 votes -- about half the number of the people who did not vote in the state's largest city.