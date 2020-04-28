The president and the protestors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Trump has said many misguided and misleading things since the coronavirus started strangling America. Remember this brilliant prediction? "It's going to disappear," he said back in February. "One day, it's like a miracle -- it will disappear."

But few of his words have been as reckless, and downright dangerous, as his exhortation to protesters to "liberate" states like Michigan and Virginia from the stay-at-home orders his own experts have been promoting. This craziness -- the only word for it -- has left even Republican governors like Larry Hogan of Maryland sputtering in disbelief.

"I don't think it's helpful to encourage demonstrations and encourage people to go against the president's own policy," he said on CNN. "It just doesn't make any sense."

No, it doesn't. As Hogan said in a press briefing, "If the recovery is not done in a thoughtful and responsible way, it will not only cost lives, but it will deepen the economic crisis and actually prolong the problems and slow our recovery."

Fortunately, the public has more sense than the president. In the new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll, 58% said they feared the government would "move too quickly" to lift restrictions on everyday life. Only 32% backed the president's view, expressing worry that officials would "take too long" in restoring normalcy.