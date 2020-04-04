The #PRESIDENTCUOMO fantasy

So the only way any Democrat could seriously hope for Cuomo as their presidential nominee would be a convention in which delegates threw out Biden, and Sanders, and started from scratch. And that would obliterate the fundamental principle of the candidate selection process: The nominee should be selected by the party's voters. It is simple, straightforward and sacred.

More than anything else, the Cuomo boomlet is a reflection of some influential Democrats' misgivings about Biden. They have always known that, at age 77, he has lost a step. Now, they are seeing him struggle to project any sense of leadership in the crisis. They know the Democratic rank-and-file chose Biden in the primary field, but not necessarily with any great enthusiasm.

In a new Washington Post-ABC poll, 86 percent of the people who say they plan to vote for President Trump say they are enthusiastic about doing so. Just 74 percent of Biden supporters say the same thing. The poll also found that 15 percent of those Democrats who currently prefer Sanders would vote for Trump, not Biden, in the general election.

"They're a fractured party," one Trump campaign official said in a text exchange Sunday. "Cuomo coming in as the 'savior' would be viewed with hostility by the Bernie people. Double slap in the face."