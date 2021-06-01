The radical gifts of the Saints

Mother Teresa's words above were about way more than abortion -- though abortion was certainly part of it. A recent court ruling seems to make it next to impossible to talk to a young girl or woman walking into an abortion clinic. Why not allow for real choice? There's nothing like informed consent happening in many places today when a scared teenager walks in for an abortion. And what about all the 400,000+ children in foster care? Isn't it possible that all the violence we see today has to do with our callousness and ignorance and indifference on these fronts? Instead of attacking Mother Teresa -- or dismissing her -- we'd be better off if we learned from her.