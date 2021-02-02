The reconciliation of Daniel Webster

Throughout his life -- early as an opponent of slavery, late as the advocate of the Compromise of 1850 that gave succor to slave states -- Webster was involved in the most divisive debates in our history. He preferred unity, but his actions sowed division, infuriating the South in the 1830s and 1840s, inflaming the North in the 1850s.

Webster's greatest speeches were meant to encourage reverence for the Union and counter those who would threaten it, an acknowledgment that national unity was elusive. By 1850 his rhetoric was in service of compromise -- at a time, much like our own, when compromise was considered moral surrender.

"Everyone thinks about Webster in light of his 'Union-forever' oration, but he was a polarizing figure -- not as bad as some, but still a divisive figure," said Jay Sexton, a University of Missouri historian. "For him and those of his generation, compromise no longer had the traction it once did. It seemed anachronistic."

In short, in working for the Union, he did not sow unity.